MarketPeak Tops 24 Hour Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

