Marlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.20 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $66.72 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00195397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.80 or 0.01180642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.14 or 0.99774304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

