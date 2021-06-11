Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 379.02 ($4.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.59. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 292 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 397 ($5.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £322.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.