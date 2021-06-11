Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 379.02 ($4.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.59. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 292 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 397 ($5.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £322.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.