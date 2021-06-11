Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

