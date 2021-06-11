MASQ Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $108,861.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00180798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.01224210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,433.21 or 1.00025477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

