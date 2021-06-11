Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MMMW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 406,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,956. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.