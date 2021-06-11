Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $233,343.92 and approximately $64,210.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.56 or 0.06425539 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

