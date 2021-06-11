Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Shares Down 4.1%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $206.58 and last traded at $206.58. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.91.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

