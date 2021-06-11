Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $11.38 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. 532,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.