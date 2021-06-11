Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Workday makes up approximately 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Workday by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Workday by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 304,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.35. 24,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,224. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

