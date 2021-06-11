Maytus Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

