McAfee Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

MCFE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 480,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,769. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

