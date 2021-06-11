McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.66

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
