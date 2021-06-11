McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.66

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.