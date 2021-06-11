McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 198 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas L. Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McKesson alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20.

McKesson stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.