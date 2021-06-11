MedTech Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 16th (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MTACU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. MedTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

