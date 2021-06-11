MEET.ONE Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $12,165.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

