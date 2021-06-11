Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.44 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

