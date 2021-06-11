Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

