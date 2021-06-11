Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 22,753 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 593.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

