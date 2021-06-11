Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,277,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

