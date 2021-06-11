Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

