Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

