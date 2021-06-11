MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

