Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Critical Comparison

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 24.58% N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank 28.01% 13.63% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.02 $4.36 million N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.35 $39.12 million $4.66 13.81

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Metropolitan Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.08%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

