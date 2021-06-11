MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,031,722 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

