M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.