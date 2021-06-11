M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,675 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,614 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

FL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

