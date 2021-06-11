M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

