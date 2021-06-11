M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.