Michael A. Eisenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMND stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,212,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

