Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE RBLX traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $92.82. 8,535,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
