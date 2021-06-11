Michael Johnson Sells 46,963 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $515,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $93,144.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00.

Flux Power stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $3,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

