Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDYA opened at $21.66 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

