Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% in the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

