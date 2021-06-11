Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,587. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

