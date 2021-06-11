MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $494.93 and last traded at $494.65. 30,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 613,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.27.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

