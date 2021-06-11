Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

