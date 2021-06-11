Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 15,497 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61.

