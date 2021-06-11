Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $670,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.