Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

