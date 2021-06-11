Millrace Asset Group Inc. Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.19. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -231.69 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

