Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Brightcove comprises approximately 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Brightcove worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,729. The stock has a market cap of $568.92 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.