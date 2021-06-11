Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 322.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SiTime worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -222.34 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.