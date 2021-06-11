Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Zovio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZVO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

