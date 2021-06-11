Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 8,347 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $537.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.25. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

