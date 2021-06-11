Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,275 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

