Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of MRVSY remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18. Minerva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Minerva in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

