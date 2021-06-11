Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,765. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

