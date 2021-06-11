Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Hits $51.96 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and $51.96 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00160242 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.