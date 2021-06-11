Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $62.11 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $62,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $612.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.82. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.24 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

